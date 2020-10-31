M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $6,900,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

