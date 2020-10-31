Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 55,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.21. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

