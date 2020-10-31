Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. The firm has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

