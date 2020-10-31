Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $104.58 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

