State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

NYSE:MTB opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.