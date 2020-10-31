Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in OGE Energy by 100.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in OGE Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,789,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

