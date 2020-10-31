Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,595 shares of company stock worth $3,217,864. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.