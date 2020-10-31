JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.