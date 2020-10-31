-$0.23 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $0.63. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.38) to ($6.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

