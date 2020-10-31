Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 7,400 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 119.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

