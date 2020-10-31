JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

