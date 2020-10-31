Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ProAssurance by 44.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 77.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $831.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.