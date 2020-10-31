Analyzing Senseonics (SENS) & Its Peers

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Senseonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Senseonics $21.30 million -$115.55 million -0.56
Senseonics Competitors $2.14 billion $336.45 million 26.07

Senseonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Senseonics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A
Senseonics Competitors 169 712 1154 38 2.51

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Senseonics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%
Senseonics Competitors 11.61% -92.36% 5.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senseonics rivals beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

