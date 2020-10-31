Microsoft Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 103.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,838 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,325,187,000 after buying an additional 954,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

