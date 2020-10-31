Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,310 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tapestry by 366.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

