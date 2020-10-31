Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 572,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

