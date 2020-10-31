Ethic Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,321 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Ethic Inc. owned about 0.06% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 63.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

EPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $2.21 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

