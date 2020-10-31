Ethic Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BBDO stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

