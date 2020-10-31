State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The Trade Desk worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. AXA increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.07.

Shares of TTD opened at $566.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,934,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.