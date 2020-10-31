Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.