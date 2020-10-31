Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,946 WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $10,524,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 185.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

