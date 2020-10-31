Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 29.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 29.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 256.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $5.93 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.