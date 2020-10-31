KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Brinker International stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

