Colliers Secur. Comments on Transcat, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of TRNS opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $229.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

