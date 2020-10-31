State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST opened at $272.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.45. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

