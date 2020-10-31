Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,588 Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

ITUB stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

