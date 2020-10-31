Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,588 Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

