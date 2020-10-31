Ethic Inc. Sells 11,523 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 59.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nomura by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nomura stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

