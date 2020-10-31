Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 16,128 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.