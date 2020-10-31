Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 16,128 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

F stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

