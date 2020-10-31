Ethic Inc. Acquires New Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $83,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after buying an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

