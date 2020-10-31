M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Credicorp by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The business had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

