1,636 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 77.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Credicorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.40 and a 1-year high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The business had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.