M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

