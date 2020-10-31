M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NYSE:TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

