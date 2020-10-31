Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after buying an additional 1,967,227 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 93.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 824.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

