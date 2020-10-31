M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,668 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cerner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cerner by 9.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

