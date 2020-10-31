M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,629 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

