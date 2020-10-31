M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,065 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NYSE:TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

