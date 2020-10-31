M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 113,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,045,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $477.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.47 and a 200-day moving average of $440.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

