M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after buying an additional 984,185 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

