M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth $81,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2,452.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after buying an additional 575,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cerner by 3,781.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 541,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Cerner stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

