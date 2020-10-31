M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,838 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,680,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

