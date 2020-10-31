M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 275,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.