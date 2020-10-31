M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

LDOS opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

