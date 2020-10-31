M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 266 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

