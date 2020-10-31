M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 488 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,983,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,064. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.00.

AZO stock opened at $1,128.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,134.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

