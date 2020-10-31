18,319 Shares in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in K12 by 98.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in K12 by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in K12 during the third quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

LRN stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

