M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

