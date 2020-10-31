M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

